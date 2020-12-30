$2.5M Streetscape project to begin soon in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.VA (WTRF) — It’s been more than five years in the making. But soon, Wheeling’s streetscape project will begin.

What started out as a two-point-five million dollar paving project….became a 35 million dollar project that will now include signals, curbs, sidewalks, sewer and water line replacement, slope changes and the elimination of 40 underground vaults. It’s mostly focused on Main and Market Streets.

City Manager Bob Herron says most of it can be done….while traffic is maintained.

There are going to be certain times when the streets will be closed and more than likely it will be Market Street between 16th and 12th Street and that’s because of the depth of the sewer separation project that’s going to be required in that area.But for the most part, Main Street will remain open obviously with lane restrictions, same thing on Market Street but there are, from time to time, going to be closures on both streets but certainly on Market Street. Bob Herron, Wheeling City Manager

The project was made possible when Governor Jim Justice announced that the state would commit 25 million dollars to it. They anticipate construction will start in February or March.