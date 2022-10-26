BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The Richland Township Police Department tells 7NEWS that they pulled a large amount of drugs off the street on Tuesday.

On October 25th, Richland Township Officers were responding to a complaint at the Gabriel Brothers by the Ohio County Mall. Following a short investigation, officers managed to uncover 423 grams of meth, 22 grams of cocaine and 23 grams of fentanyl.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Donald Robert Longwell of Bellaire. Longwell was briefly transported to East Ohio Regional Hospital before being taken to the Belmont County Jail. He has been booked on charges of F1 trafficking in meth, cocaine and fentanyl.

During the investigation, officers noticed another vehicle left the scene. Officers with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Drug Interdiction unit stopped the car.

A search of a room at the St. Clairsville Red Roof Inn was then conducted by Richland Township and Belmont officers. This led to the arrest of the occupant, 35-year-old Charles Baker of Wheeling. Baker had an outstanding warrant from Belmont County and a felony possession of narcotics charge.

