2 injured in late night shooting in East Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Two people were injured on 14th Street in East Wheeling in a late-night shooting on Tuesday night.

According to police the call came in around 11:15 p.m.

The first male victim was taken to Wheeling Hospital to be treated for their injuries, and a second male victim self-reported to the hospital moments later police say.

One victim was treated and released, the second remains hospitalized according to officials.

Police say a group of people were walking down the street and shortly after, multiple gunshots were heard. A dark colored van, unknown color, was seen leaving the area. Several people also were seen running moments after shots were fired. Detectives are currently working to identify any suspects.

If anyone has information, they are urged to call police at 304-234-3664 or submit a crime tip online at wheelingwv.gov/crimetip.