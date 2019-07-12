Breaking News
2 people found dead in vehicle on West Virginia highway

HICO, W.Va. (AP) — Police say two people were found dead inside a vehicle stopped on a West Virginia highway in an apparent murder-suicide.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says officers found the bodies Friday morning on U.S. Route 19 in Hico, near the Route 60 interchange.

Both people had fatal gunshot wounds. Officials say there were reports that a gun was fired in the vehicle.

The department says its preliminary investigation indicates a murder-suicide, but authorities are still processing the scene.

