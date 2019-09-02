2 soldiers honored and 2 others received headstones in Brooke County

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

A memorial service was held Monday morning to honor four fallen soldiers from the Civil War

Two of which received new headstones.

The Rifle Salute and Honor Guard was by the Canton, Cincinnati, and Tallmadge Sons of Confederate Veterans.

The Daughters of the American Revolution were there as well to place the wreathes on the graves.

The Roll of Honor included:

Samuel Blankensop Co. A 31st Va. Inf

James Callaway Co. H 37th Va. Cav.

John Finley Co. G 27th Va. Inf.

Edward Peel Col. John Mosby’s Rangers

Some family members of John Finley attended the memorial service.

The service was held at Brooke Cemetery.

Following the service there were light refreshments at the Brooke County Museum.