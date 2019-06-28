2018 Election Administration and Voting Survey results released

The U-S Election Assistance Commission has released results from the 2018 Election Administration and Voting Survey.

More than 120 million Americans cast ballots in the 2018 midterm election.

In some states, turnout increased, resembling that of a typical presidential year.

The survey is based on data submitted by state and local election offices and highlights the nature of U.S. Elections and disparities within state voting laws.

The survey finds the rate of early, in-person voting more than doubled since the 2014 election.