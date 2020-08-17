2020, a year for both global and weather record books

2020 has been a one for the record books. Most recently with high heat in Death Valley, California.

On Sunday, the high temperature recorded in Death Valley National Park was 130 degrees. If the temperature verifies, that would be the fourth time it got that hot in Death Valley, dating all the way back to 1913. Not only would this break North American records, but come close to wordily records.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, the highest temperature ever recorded in the Eastern Hemisphere was 131 degrees in Kebili, Tunisia, in July 1931.

Given such a high reading, a committee of meteorologists and climatologists will formally review the data as well as the observation system to see if the temperature will be accepted.

In recent years, Death Valley recorded temperatures of 129 degrees on July 1st, 2013 according to NOAA’s ACIS database.

In comparison to the Ohio Valley, our highest temperature this year has been 95 degrees at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport. The last time was saw a recorded high temperature in the triple digits was at the Pike Island Lock and Dam in 1988 where 100 degrees was reported.

Information Credit: Weather Underground and The Weather Channel