2020 Ohio State Fair canceled

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The 2020 Ohio State Fair has been canceled due to public health concerns and financial feasibility, the Ohio Expositions Commission announced Thursday.

The Ohio State Fair had been scheduled for July 29 – August 9 in Columbus.

To us, the highlight of summer is gathering with our fellow Ohioans, enjoying the tradition of the #ohiostatefair. Togetherness is a challenge this year, and we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s fair. Read more https://t.co/Tzi5pjoEnb pic.twitter.com/rHyYutryji — Ohio State Fair (@OhioStateFair) May 21, 2020

“After careful thought and deliberation, we have decided to cancel the Ohio State Fair. Knowing how easily the virus spreads in large groups, we believe it is the safest path forward for the health and safety of all Ohioans.” Andy Doehrel, chair of the Ohio Expositions Commission said in a press release. “The financial ramifications of hosting a reduced-capacity Fair would be too great, and we need to protect the great Ohio State Fair for future generations.”

Last year, nearly a million people attended the Ohio State Fair during its 12-day run, the fair’s website says.

The Ohio Expositions Commission says they are focused on developing a strategy to responsibly reopen its year-round facilities when appropriate, and to welcome guests back for the 2021 Ohio State Fair, scheduled for July 28 through August 8.

