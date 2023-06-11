OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 2023 Bordas & Bordas Amateur Golf Classic is in the books and the action was thrilling to say the least.

This year featured an amazing finish as it came down to the final putt of the tournament.

Wheeling’s Bryan Myers beat two time defending champion Howie Peterson. Myers shot back to back 65’s to hold off Peterson.

This marks his third Bordas & Bordas championship and he says he is thrilled to compete against some of the top golfers in the area.

“There is so many good golfers in there and for me to win this one. I always seem to finish second in this but for me to win this one is pretty sweet. This is one of our majors around the valley and pretty sweet win, so I’m happy.” Bryan Myers, Bordas & Bordas Amature Golf Classic 2023 Champ

“The Bordas & Bordas Armature Golf Classic, year in and year out has some of the best competition in the Ohio Valley. You got people like Bryan Myers, Ryan Billby, Larry Liss and a lot of the greats that play for years upon years. So to play well and play against these guys is just great.” Howie Peterson IV, Bordas & Bordas

The Bordas & Bordas Golf Classic is the longest standing golf classic in the area, dating back nearly a century. Over 190 armature golfers took part in this years event.

Proceeds from the event benefit The Oglebay Foundation’s “Access to the Parks” program.