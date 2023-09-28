OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Despite the rainy weather, a huge number of people came out to Wheeling Park Thursday evening to raise life-saving funds for two extremely pressing issues.

The 2023 Ohio Valley Heart Walk raises money for the fight against heart disease and strokes, currently the number #1 and #5 killers of Americans.

In addition to the walk, there was also a bunch of other fun activities, including a pet parade, games, free goodies, a DJ and of course some health snacks.

Thursday night’s event also officially began a major milestone.

“The American Heart Association was founded in 1924, and we have officially kicked off our centennial celebrations for our 100 year birthday. So this Heart Walk kind of helps kick off those celebrations and we’re just really excited to celebrate 100 years with the American Heart Association.” LAUREN THOMAS, Development Director, American Heart Association

At last count this year’s walk has raised $62,000. Prior to the walk, survivors and caregivers were also recognized for their courage and all the hard work that they’ve put in over the years.

