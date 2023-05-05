WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) — If you think there’s not much to do here in the Ohio Valley, there is a fifteen page guide that’s packed full of awesome summer-time events, taking place from Moundsville all the way to Chester.

And the best part is most of them are free.

The highly anticipated Ohio Valley Summer Events Guide presented by Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration is officially out.

Members of the Panhandle Crew were handing them out at Heritage Port Friday.

Now if you didn’t get a chance to pick one up, that’s ok… They can be found at various places throughout the area.

They are free and packed full of fun events the whole family can enjoy.

“Summer Event Guides are here. We’ve printed 50 thousand of them. They are up and down the river at visitors centers, CVB’s, Fort Steuben. They feature free concerts from municipalities, again up and down the Ohio River. So if you are looking some entertainment check the guide. No matter what day of the week it is there is probably a free concert somewhere on the Ohio Valley.” Bob Heldreth, VP Marketing, Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration

In addition all of the free concerts all over the area, there is also a complete list of summer festivals and other events including the Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook off, the Heritage Music Blues Fest, Fido-fest and of course the Upper Ohio Valley Italian Festival.