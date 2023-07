WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – The 20th Annual Wheeling Heritage Port Car Show has been postponed due to rainy weather.

The 20th Annual Wheeling Heritage Port Car Show has been postponed due to rainy weather. A new date will be announced soon. Stay with @WTRF7News for updates. pic.twitter.com/T9FKftqn65 — Annalise Murphy (@AMurphyNews) July 2, 2023

Michele Rejonis says a new date will be announced soon, so be sure to stay with 7News for updates.