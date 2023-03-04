WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Today kicked off the 26th Annual Wheeling Celtic Festival at River City with music, dancing, and traditional Irish gourmet food.

The Macdonald Pipe Band rang in the start of the festival as attendees enjoyed the cabbage and dumplings, hash, and Scottish eggs.

Something new this year – Irish Santa made an appearance, and he says that besides the fact that the elves and leprechauns are kin, there are many connections to St. Nicholas and St. Patrick’ Day, as there are with the Irish heritage and Wheeling.

”In Ireland, the boys and girls and families leave mince pie and a glass of Guinness for Santa instead of cookies and milk. There is a great Irish heritage in Wheeling and Scottish heritage and all the ethnic groups, so all of the ethnic groups bring their own food to the party, but it’s just a wonderful time. We’ve had a mild winter but the winter doldrums need to be lifted, and this just begins the Saint Patrick’s Day celebration. This is always the first event in the cycle in March so it’s always exciting and there are tremendous amount of people here now, and I expect we’ll see many, many more before the day is out.” “Irish Santa” – Mike Slenski

Admission was $10, and children 12 and under are free. Food sales are separate from ticket cost.

Festivities were on the third floor of the Artisan Center.