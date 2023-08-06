BARTON, OHIO (WTRF) — A special festival that brings a lot of tradition and heritage returned to the Ohio Valley this weekend.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The 29th annual Barton Polka Festival was held on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The festival sees hundreds of people each year from all over the Ohio Valley come out to get a small taste of the Polish heritage.

The festival includes live polka music, homemade Polish food, a cash bar, raffles, door prizes, and much more.

The festival is sponsored by the Barton Fire Department and all of the money raised at the festival will go to help them build a brand-new fire station.

The chairman of the festival shared the purpose of having the festival each year.

”We do this for the community and for the people. You know, there’s a lot of Polish people that settled here when they came from Poland a hundred plus years ago. So, you know to bring back a little bit of their heritage with the music, with the food to keep it alive, it means a lot to us. It means a lot when the community comes out and supports us.” Jeff Gazdik – Chairman of the Barton Polka Fest

The festival welcomed several Polish bands who shared singing and dancing with many of the people there.