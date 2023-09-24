WHEELING, W.Va. — The 2nd Annual Community Fall Festival kicks off today, September 24, in East Wheeling.

Join the Cathedral of St. Joseph and Macedonia Baptist Church for live music, food and drinks, kids’ activities, and more fall fun from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Byron and 13th Streets.

Some activities include inflatables, a pumpkin patch, roller skating, face painting, food trucks, and music from Eli and the Mojo Kings.

Admission to the Fall Fest is free!

