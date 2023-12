JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Jefferson County Sheriff Reserve is holding its 2nd Annual Cram the Cruiser event on Saturday until 4 p.m. at Wal-Mart in Steubenville, Ohio.

They are asking for donations of non-perishable food items for the Urban Mission and the Friendship Room.

They will be parked in front of the store.

