2nd annual Eric Watt True Heart Foundation Fall Festival raises money to help community

HOPEDALE, OHIO (WTRF)-

“Our small communities are awesome. People can say what they want about small towns and that but I think when there is ever a time when you’re in need, your community always helps you out around the Ohio Valley,” said Katina Watt, Eric’s widowed wife.



And giving back to the community was exactly what was done today at the 2nd annual Eric Watt True Heart Foundation Fall Festival. An event held in loving memory of Eric Watt, an Ohio Valley resident who passed away a year and half ago with pancreatic cancer.



“He just was the kind of guy that everybody wanted to be around. He just made you feel good,” said Katina.



Food, crafts, jewelry, and desserts were just some of the items offered by today’s vendors. The event also held silent and Chinese auctions with all of the money going to the Eric Watt True Heart Foundation, a nonprofit formed to serve local residents and organizations in need. And one local vendor has decided to donate all of their profits to this foundation.



“I know last year we had a good amount and I think this year, we doubled all of our food and we’re almost sold out already and I don’t even know what time it is. But we started at 300 pounds of meat and we’re almost sold out right now,” said Bobbie Prevot, a friend of Eric Watt and a vendor.

And although Eric is no longer with us, the lessons he’s taught his loved once stay deep within the community.



“Always give that compliment, always do…if you feel it in your heart, if you’re getting that call from God to help people, just do it,” said Katina.

