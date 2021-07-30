2nd annual “Flock It Forward” supports special cause

You may be caught off guard when you first see something like this in the next couple days. But don’t be alarmed. It’s all for a good cause.

They call it a “Flock It Forward ” Fundraiser, one of Crittenton Services annual events.

Here’s how it works. All you have to do is donate $20, then Crittenton Services will surprise an Ohio County resident with a yard full of flamingos.

They then could either flock it forward or wait 24 hours until the birds migrate to their next destination. They could also protect themselves from another flocking if they donate extra.

“It goes to a really great cause. We’re here once again for children, for families in our community. We’re here to support and this is a way to support the community in a fun, safe way. Isn’t it right, Florence? She agrees.” E.J. Schodzinski, Crittenton Services

To flock a friend, go to the website on your screen to register and donate. All proceeds support residential and behavioral health services for children and families in West Virginia.