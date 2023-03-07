OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – People of all ages and abilities are invited to a very unique event that celebrates diversity and inclusion for everyone.

The Augusta Levy Learning Center is teaming up with Easter Seals and the Wheeling Nailers for the second annual Inclusion on Ice.

It will take place once again at the JB Chambers Ice Rink at Wheeling Park. It’s free and open to the public.

The fun gets underway this Sunday at noon with a sled hockey game between the Mighty Pens Sled Hockey Team who will take on members of the Wheeling Nailers and Lightningbirds. That will be followed by a free skate from 1PM until 3.

There will be a sensory room that will serve as a quiet area for children.

“We try to bring people together in a way, not just persons with special needs but to emphasize diversity in a way where people feel motivated, integrated and included and feel like they are part of something.” David George, Coordinator, Inclusion on Ice

“They had a great time last year. It was a nice event, a nice turn out and it was only year one. So we are hoping for a better turn out, but a lot of the kids are getting excited about it and they they like to bring their families and friends.” Taylor Rys, Augusta Levy Learning Center

“We are really grateful to our community who has come together to help put on this event. People who are going to come out, The Nailers The Lightningbirds, The Mighty Pens and all of our sponsors. We are just grateful that people see the value in being inclusive.” Betsy Bethel-McFarland. Marketing Director, Easterseals

“I myself have severe OCD. So the fact that they are having a program that makes everyone feel included, welcome and enjoy a good time to skate. It’s huge, especially for me being a hockey player that suffers from some thing.” Brandon Fehd, Wheeling Nailers

Inclusion on Ice also features a number of activities such as face-painting, a photo booth, inflatables and music.