2nd annual Light of the World Carnival

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

The second annual Light of the World carnival kicked off on Saturday.

Weirton Alliance Church sponsored the event.

There were carnival games, food, prizes, inflatables and more and it was all for FREE!!

There were a few new games this year and they gave out a handful of bikes!

Kids in grades K through 6th were the focus of the event, but it’s something the entire family could enjoy.

They also wanted to show kids the difference between light and dark and some core values they can use for the rest of their lives.

“So we hope we can teach the children through some role playing, you know that darkness is when people are unkind when they say hurtful and mean things and trying to teach them on the other side of this that light is when we’re kind, when we make sure we reach out to the lonely, or to the child that maybe doesn’t have a friend and hopeful we can then help them to realize that now as followers of Jesus we are to bring light to the world.” Jim Rhodes, Weirton Alliance Church Pastor

Pastor Rhodes also said they already have a light of the world carnival in the books for next year!