WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — More than 150 people are expected to participate in a retreat that is centered around addiction and recovery.

First Choice Services is hosting its 2nd annual Peer Recovery Retreat beginning this evening at Oglebay’s Wilson Lodge.

Many of the participants consist of peer recovery coaches who are people in long-term recovery from addiction who assist others dealing with a substance use disorder.

Participants will get to interact with each other and various vendors that will be providing resources to help them when working with their clients.

The next couple of days of the retreat will consist of various sessions that participants will go through to expand their knowledge on addiction and recovery.

”Connectivity is one of the most crucial things in addiction treatment. So we are very glad we’re offering an opportunity for these folks to be able to get together, to share their stories and share resources and to just show that it’s possible to to find recovery. I mean, a lot of these people have very powerful stories where they were for many years in the depths of addiction.” Sheila Moran | Director of Marketing & Communications, First Choice Services

The retreat began this evening with speed networking and will run through Tuesday, November 14.