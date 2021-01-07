3 COVID-19 deaths, 60 cases reported Wednesday in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing three COVID-19 associated deaths Wednesday. The Health Department says all three individuals were hospitalized at the time of their deaths.

Also, 60 new cases of COVID-19 were announced Wednesday.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 2878 cases, including 50 deaths.

Starting Monday, January 4th, and running until January 8th, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics at two locations in Ohio County.