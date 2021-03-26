3 deputies, 1 inmate taken by ambulance after fight

Three deputies and the inmate were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three deputies were injured Thursday after trying to restrain an inmate who was attempting suicide, according to an incident report.

Deputies at the Mahoning County Jail were called about 7:39 p.m. Thursday to the cell of 19-year-old Markeace Warner on reports that he had a blanket tied around his neck.

Deputies say Warner became “extremely combative” and fought with deputies. At one point, one of the deputies hit his head on a hinge of the cell.

Warner was hit several times with a Taser and pepper spray was also used to subdue him.

In the end, three deputies were injured and taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Warner was also transported for his injuries.