31 arrested in Ohio child sex sting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced arrests in a child porn sting Wednesday.

Operation Déjà vu involves members of the Internet Crimes against Children, Newburgh Heights police and the Cuyahoga County sheriff.

  • Ages of those arrested range from 20 to 80
  • The operation lasted four days
  • All of those involved were attempting to meet children for sex, according to Prosecutor O’Malley
  • The suspects used popular social media to send inappropriate photos to who they believed were minor children
  • All of the suspects made arrangements to travel to Cuyahoga County to meet the minors for sexual contact when they were arrested
  • Evidence includes 33 cell phones, drugs, alcohol, lube, condoms, and vehicles
  • All of the offenders were arrested at a house set up by law enforcement
  • The suspects were also captured on video entering the home
  • The suspects would have to register for 25 years as a sex offender on conviction
  • 31 suspects charged (names forthcoming)
  • “Today the world is a safer place because of what came from this operation.”
  • Weapons confiscated from some suspects
  • In the last 4 years, 108 people have been arrested in these types of operations, according to Prosecutor O’Malley

