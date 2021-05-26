31 arrested in Ohio child sex sting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced arrests in a child porn sting Wednesday.
Operation Déjà vu involves members of the Internet Crimes against Children, Newburgh Heights police and the Cuyahoga County sheriff.
- Ages of those arrested range from 20 to 80
- The operation lasted four days
- All of those involved were attempting to meet children for sex, according to Prosecutor O’Malley
- The suspects used popular social media to send inappropriate photos to who they believed were minor children
- All of the suspects made arrangements to travel to Cuyahoga County to meet the minors for sexual contact when they were arrested
- Evidence includes 33 cell phones, drugs, alcohol, lube, condoms, and vehicles
- All of the offenders were arrested at a house set up by law enforcement
- The suspects were also captured on video entering the home
- The suspects would have to register for 25 years as a sex offender on conviction
- 31 suspects charged (names forthcoming)
- “Today the world is a safer place because of what came from this operation.”
- Weapons confiscated from some suspects
- In the last 4 years, 108 people have been arrested in these types of operations, according to Prosecutor O’Malley
We’ll update you as the story develops.