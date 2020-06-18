3,400 tea lights to be lit at the Capitol to represent COVID-19 deaths in Pa. nursing homes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nursing home workers and advocates will light over 3,400 tea lights on the steps of the State Capitol, to represent the women and men who have died of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania nursing homes.

Data shows 70% of COVID-19 deaths in the state come from nursing homes. The event is part of a National Nursing Home Day of Action.

Nursing home workers are fighting for change, now more than ever. They will speak out on what care during COVID has looked liked, and a worker who has just organized her union will talk about why she and her coworkers demanded a voice at their home.

The vigil will take place Thursday, June 18, at 8:30 p.m. The event will be livestreamed on Facebook so people across the state can join.