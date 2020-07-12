37 new cases of virus in Mountain State

by: Joey Stipek

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 37 new cases of COVID-19.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, there have been 207,595 total confirmatory laboratory results received for the virus with 4,244 total cases and 96 deaths.

The cumulative percent positive rate is 2.03% and the daily percent positive rate is 4.53%

There have been more than 98 positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as reported by DHHR.

There have been 2,806 recoveries from the virus.

Daily confirmed cases hospital as of July 12, 2020: 62

Daily confirmed cases ICU as of July 12, 2020: 22

Daily confirmed cases ventilator as of July 12, 2020: 8

Cases per county as confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (19/0), Berkeley (514/19), Boone (33/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (26/1), Cabell (193/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (12/0), Fayette (81/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (19/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (39/3), Hardy (46/1), Harrison (122/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (251/5), Kanawha (409/12), Lewis (23/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (40/0), Marion (108/3), Marshall (64/1), Mason (24/0), McDowell (8/0), Mercer (62/0), Mineral (66/2), Mingo (30/2), Monongalia (525/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (148/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (81/19), Putnam (88/1), Raleigh (77/3), Randolph (187/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (30/2), Wayne (123/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (36/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (176/9), Wyoming (7/0).

