STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – After a two-year hiatus, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Steubenville cut the ribbon to their 37th Annual Greek Fest!

You can truly get a feel for the culture and traditions at this three-day event.

Of course, they have their famous Greek Gyro sandwiches, and they are expecting to sell anywhere between 10 to 13 thousand gyros during the festival.

With a variety of Greek foods, live entertainment and dancing, there is fun for the whole family.

“It’s just a time to come together and let’s celebrate something positive in our community. Instead of always hearing about the things that aren’t so great. Here’s a time to come and just enjoy one another.” ANTHONY MOUGIANIS | PARISH COUNCIL

“Come to see the warmth and the caring that I think we all need today in this world. A lot of warmth and love and care. And I think you’ll find it here. I know you’ll find it here. And especially with the food, it keeps you nice and full and the bellies filled up and happy. And a lot of good Greek pastries. A lot.” ANJELA MAHFOOD | HOLY TRINITY GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH

One thousand dollars of the funds made from the festival will go towards Fort Steuben Fountain Project, and the rest will go back to the church.

The festival continues on Thursday, June 22 and Friday, June 23 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.