OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – January marks the beginning of Blood Donor Month, and you have a great chance to donate in a few short weeks.

WTRF is teaming up with the American Red Cross once again for the 38th annual Ohio Valley Media Days Blood Drive.

It’s happening on Monday, January 22, and Tuesday, 23, at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day. All donors must show ID, and no one under the age of 21 is permitted.

The Red Cross tells us their goal is 80 donors for each day, but they want as many as they can get. Donations are the only source of blood available, but the winter months always make it harder to find donors.

“At this time of year especially, sometimes people won’t get through our system, perhaps because they’re running a slight temperature or perhaps their blood pressure is a little high from all the hustle and bustle they’ve incurred over the holidays. Things like that.” Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director of American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley

You can show up without an appointment, but officials recommend making one because they will take appointments first.

To make an appointment, you can download the Blood Donor app for free, sign up at RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-Red-Cross.