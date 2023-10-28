WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hundreds of Wheeling residents put on their Halloween costumes and flocked to Oglebay for a sold-out event filled with spooky fun activities.

The Schrader Center at Oglebay Park hosted its 3rd annual Halloween Carnival on October 28.

The carnival included several Halloween-themed carnival games, a cakewalk, a Halloween dance room, and much more.

Kids were also able to search the garden for a mini pumpkin that they were then able to paint.

Everyone was encouraged to wear their Halloween costume, and prizes were given out for the funniest, scariest, and most original costume.

The cost was $10 per child, and accompanying adults were free as the event ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.