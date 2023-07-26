OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was an exciting night as four local business owners went head to head, at this evening’s Wheeling Heritage’s ‘Show of Hands.’

They pitched their ideas to the community, who went on to vote for their favorite. This time around, the event featured Adam Payne, Laura Oswalt, Ashley Sutton and Johnny Haught.

Tonight’s big winner was Adam Payne, owner of YNST Magazine. YNST, or You’re Not Seeing Things Magazine, is a digital media company dedicated to amplifying the unseen creative voices of Appalachia’s arts and culture.

Payne will use the winning funds toward expanding the brand with marketing, vending and distribution of the magazine.

You can visit Wheeling Heritage’s website for more details on upcoming events.