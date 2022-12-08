CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday that a Fortune 500 company will open a new plant in the Mountain State.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC), which is headquartered in Irving, Texas, plans to open a new steel plant in Berkeley County, West Virginia.

“I am thrilled to welcome Commercial Metals Company to West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “We’re honored that CMC selected our great state as the home for this state-of-the-art facility, set to be one of the most environmentally friendly steelmaking operations in the world. The Mountain State has a proud history in the steel industry and this investment is yet another example of West Virginia welcoming this industry into our state.”

According to Gov. Justice’s office, the facility is projected to cost approximately $450 million and will produce rebar. The facility is projected to open in late 2025.

CMC recycles billions of pounds of metal each year to create new, sustainable steel products. This new facility in Berkeley County will have the capacity to produce 500,000 tons of straight-length rebar and premium spooled rebar.