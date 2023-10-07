WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Thousands of people expected to make their way to Oglebay this weekend for their 46th Annual OglebayFest.

7News was at the festival Saturday and spoke with several newcomers and some who have been a part of the fall tradition for years.

Between the parade, delicious food and over 100 vendors selling crafts, pottery, paintings and decorations, there is truly something for the whole family to enjoy.

One woman travelled from Pittsburgh, PA to sell her unique watercolor paintings and says her first time at Oglebayfest has been a lot of fun.

“So, everything hanging up here is an original watercolor I’ve been painting for about 20 years, and, yeah, I just paint things. Favorite places, places that make me happy that I like to remember. And it’s nice to be able to share them with folks. It’s our very first time and we’re really impressed. We’ll have to come back for sure.” Anne Lee | Pittsburgh, PA

There is another Pennsylvania visitor at the festival this year, Ryan Moore.

“I do ceramics and pottery, so I’m just inspired to be here. I’ve been here before, kike I said, when I was a student at West Liberty. I just fell in love with the different vendors here. Fell in love with just the area. It’s beautiful. This is one of my favorite festivals to go to.” Ryan Moore | Beaver, PA

Moore’s pottery and ceramics are one of a kind that are food safe, meaning they can be used to eat, drink and cook with.

“Store bought stuff can be a little static. So, I like to leave impressions in the work to know that you can see, like through the process of it being formed that it wasn’t always something rigid and solid, but there was some sort of movement softness to it.” Ryan Moore | Beaver, PA

Local artist, Doug Jackson, has been doing pottery since he was in high school and says this is his 16th year at OglebayFest.

“I like talking to everybody, like all the artists. And I meet a lot of people that come and buy pottery and it’s just a cool experience.” Doug Jackson | Wellsburg, WV

He shares how a Japanese technique makes his pottery different and unique compared to other types of pottery.

“It’s pottery, but it’s a little different than the normal pottery, like for cups and bowls and things. It’s a Japanese technique and it uses combustibles like leaves and sawdust and newspaper in the glazing process, and it gives it its unique, unique look.” Doug Jackson | Wellsburg, WV

Smiles, laughter and love could be felt all throughout the park as families and friends enjoyed a beautiful, sunny day at the 46th Annual OglebayFest.

OglebayFest continues tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and the Ohio County Country Fair is also happening at Oglebay this weekend.