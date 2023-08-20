WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Men of Change Men, in collaboration with the Northern Panhandle Harm Reduction and Recovery Alliance, held its 4th annual Back-to-School Block Party on Sunday, August 20, at the Wheeling Island Marina.

Men of Change partnered with other local organizations to center this years event around addiction recovery, family, and women’s issues.

The celebration not only provided support for those in recovery, but had family activities, music, food and inflatables for the kids.

“This is the type of event that shows you that you’re definitely in an actual, real, thriving, living, breathing community because there are so many agencies, so many groups that came together today to help someone else.” Ron Scott Jr. | Treasurer | Men of Change

“We bring folks together and we make them feel a part of and so they’re less likely to fall into at risk situations. And when we come together, just that makes the community much better.” Lauren Kotz |State Opioid Response Programs Administrator |Youth Services

Community members from across the Ohio Valley were able to come together to build new connections and support networks to emphasize that recovery is possible.