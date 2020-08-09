NORTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has been reported Sunday morning near Sparta, N.C., according to USGS. That’s near the Virginia border.
It was reported at 8:07 a.m.
Several WSPA viewers have also reported feeling the earthquake in Upstate South Carolina.
- Can you get the coronavirus from secondhand smoke?
- 5.1 earthquake reported near NC, several report feeling in Upstate
- Amid pandemic, future of many Catholic schools is in doubt
- President Trump extends unemployment benefits, defers payroll tax
- Ohio University student-athletes protest against police brutality