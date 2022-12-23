SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — At least one person is dead and multiple others are injured after about 50 vehicles crashed on the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County Friday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

Photos from a driver on the turnpike show dozens of vehicles crashed along the turnpike, including semi-trucks, pickup trucks and cars.

The OSHP responded to calls of a crash at 12:34 p.m. at mile marker 106 going eastbound, OSHP said. So far, 46 vehicles were involved in the crash. OSHP did not yet know how many people were injured but said all parties involved in the crash were transported by bus to a nearby facility to stay warm.

The turnpike is closed in both directions from State Route 53 to State Route 4 as emergency personnel and the OSHP respond to the crash. Traffic going eastbound is being diverted off at exit 91 to SR 53, and westbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 118 to SR 250, according to OSHP.

Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement that four Ohioans have died in weather-related auto accidents since the storm began.

“The road conditions continue to be very dangerous across the state, with white outs and extremely cold temperatures continuing,” DeWine said. “Please continue to remain home if at all possible and be vigilant with these extremely dangerous road conditions.”

In an update posted to Twitter Friday evening, OSHP Sgt. Ryan Purpura similarly warned against driving. He cautioned those who must be on the road to drive slowly, keep a sufficient distance from cars ahead, and use seatbelts.

“The weather outside is not favorable, and often times there are whiteout conditions, which does not make it safe for travel,” Purpura said.

Purpura encouraged drivers involved in a crash or who otherwise need assistance on Ohio highways to call #677 or 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.