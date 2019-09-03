50+ cats, kittens found in West Virginia trailer home living in “deplorable conditions”

As of now, the owner will not face charges.

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A cat hoarding investigation in Hampshire County, West Virginia has animal control officers saying, they’ve “never seen a place like this.”

According to Colonel David Gee, a motorist reported that kittens and cats that were running loose on the road. An investigation revealed, they belonged to a trailer home in Augusta.

Over the weekend, Hampshire County Animal Control and Shirley’s Angels Animal Rescue in Winchester, Virginia were told by the owner, that more than 50 cats were living in deplorable conditions.

Seven cats are under the care of Shirley’s Angels Animal Rescue as of Monday, according to Hampshire County Animal Control.

If you’d like to help, donations can be made through an Amazon wishlist here.