50 volunteers pass out free Thanksgiving dinners to hundreds in need at Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Food Ministries had their annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Drive-Thru Giveaway today. They had fifty volunteers that are packaging up everything you need to have a perfect Thanksgiving dinner. Hundreds of area residents came to the event.

Fresh vegetables, canned goods, pies, and even a turkey. Each box made its way down the assembly line of volunteers and into the trunks of those in need.

Reverend Cummings with Bethlehem Apostolic Temple is the one who started it all, but he says he’s just one piece to the puzzle.

I think all of these are angels and they showed up in a big way. You know there is definitely a number of people who are in need, and we are glad to help them but without angels helping us we couldn’t help them. There is no question, I couldn’t not do this by myself and I’m very grateful. Rev. Darrell Cummings of Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

People travel from all over to make this happen. David Gray, Warden at the Belmont County Correctional Institute says it’s become a tradition he now shares with his family.

He told me about this giving opportunity he does a couple times a year, and I felt completed to come down and help him out. This is the second or third year that I came down to help out. Today my daughter came down with me so we’re kind of making it a family affair. It is just a blessing to see the folks here that really need help and the blessings he brings upon the folks in the community here. He is just great for Wheeling. David Gray, Warden at the Belmont County Correctional Institute

Many people rely on this giveaway to provide their family with a meal on Thanksgiving. Rev. Cummings says the day should be special.