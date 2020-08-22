$5,000 to be Donated to Military Families on Christmas

It’s not yet Christmas… but $5,000 has just been donated for a special cause that helps military families over the holidays.

The Thomas Freedom Tree is in it’s 8th year, and it’s helping up to 30 families this year.

But it’s never raised so many funds and has the American Legion Riders Post 366 to thank.

All of that $5,000 goes into cash, Walmart, and telephone cards. Even the kids get a huge bag of toys… all delivered in-person just to help them with Christmas gifts.

“Once we’re there, and they know us, it’s just like they’re family. We sit down. We drink coffee or pop with them. We sit there in their living room.” Robert Thomas, Vice President of Thomas Auto Center

“We love our veterans. If it wasn’t for our veterans, we wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing right now. End of story. It’s just seems like the country is forgetting about that a little bit.” bruce Harris, director of the American Legion Riders Post 366

The American Legion Riders Post 366 has helped with the funds for the last three years just by doing a poker run.

Families won’t receive the gifts until the second week of December.

