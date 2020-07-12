61 new cases of virus reported in Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 61 new cases of COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, there have been 206,920 total confirmatory laboratory results received for the virus, with 4,207 total cases and 96 deaths.

The cumulative percent positive rate is 2.03% and the daily percent positive rate is 4.53%

There have been more than 133 positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as reported by DHHR. Monongalia County has 44 new cases of the virus since 10 a.m July 11, 2020.

There have been 2,806 recoveries from the virus.

Daily confirmed cases hospital as of July 11, 2020: 56

Daily confirmed cases ICU as of July 11, 2020: 14

Daily confirmed cases ventilator as of July 11, 2020: 7

Cases per county as confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (19/0), Berkeley (514/19), Boone (34/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (25/1), Cabell (192/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (12/0), Fayette (79/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (19/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (39/3), Hardy (46/1), Harrison (120/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (251/5), Kanawha (400/12), Lewis (22/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (40/0), Marion (106/3), Marshall (64/1), Mason (24/0), McDowell (9/0), Mercer (62/0), Mineral (65/2), Mingo (30/2), Monongalia (522/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (143/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (81/19), Putnam (86/1), Raleigh (75/3), Randolph (186/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (23/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (24/2), Wayne (123/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (34/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (176/9), Wyoming (7/0).