61 Ohio Valley veterans honored with flag celebration

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF)

The July 4 celebrations started a little early for residents in Marshall County.

The Mt. Olivet Lions Club honored dozens of local veterans on Sunday through their first ever “Flags for Heroes” ceremony held in the Mt. Olivet Community Park.

There are now 61 flags standing inside the park for the public to view. Each flag represents an Ohio Valley service member, either fallen or still living.

Marshall County Commissioner, Scott Varner was a guest speaker for the event.

Those flags will be erected in the park through the July 4 holiday and will be put up again in November for Veteran’s Day.