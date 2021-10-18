70% of Ohio County has gotten a COVID vaccine, but the health department says it could be better

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – In Ohio County, 70% of the counties residents have received the COIVID vaccine.



While a 70% vaccination rate might sound good, county health administrator Howard Gamble says that rate could be better…much better According to Gamble that is simply not enough to make a positive impact on the rate of COVID cases in the community. He points to other vaccination rates including childhood and adult vaccinations, such as the flu shot, which are somewhere around 90 to 95%.



Gamble also says that rates should be higher given the fact the vaccine is readily available and free to the public.

“We should be over 80 to 85% vaccinated at this time. Unfortunately we are not and we are going to continue to see outbreaks associated with those that are not vaccinated, becoming positive and then infecting other individuals whether they are vaccinated of unvaccinated.” Howard Gamble, Administrator, Ohio County Health Department

Gamble wants to remind eveyone vaccines and COVID testing are available at various locations throughout the county. That includes vaccinations at the Highlands from 9:00am to 4:00pm. COVID testing is being dome in back of the former OVMC building from 9:00am to 3:30pm.