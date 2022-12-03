ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Christmas is right around the corner, and one of the most important parts of the holiday season is finding the perfect tree. Feisley’s Christmas Tree Farm has been helping families carry out their traditions for 70 years, and they don’t plan on stopping this legacy any time soon.

”We are not into commercialized Christmas,” says owner, Theresa Feisley. “We like families spending time together.”

Feisley Tree Farms has become part of the holiday season for so many.

”This is our fourth year. It’s a tradition to come to Fesiley’s now.” The Sprat Family – Washington, PA

”Probably ten, fifteen years, something like that. This is a family tradition we do every year, so if we didn’t do it, it wouldn’t be Christmas.” Jody Starcher – Dover, OH

Tall, short, slim, or wide – Fesiley’s has the perfect tree for any home and the overall experience to go with it.

”Well, we like to think it’s magical. With all of the Christmas spirit and all of the families coming to get their tree and that’s the key is families getting together to cut down a real tree and put it in their home as the centerpiece to their Christmas celebration.” Geoff Feisley – Owner, Feisley Tree Farms

The Feisley’s most precious tree is their family tree and in their 70th year, they are carrying on the late John Feisley’s legacy where he planted his first Christmas tree here back in the 1940s.

Geoff has now stepped into the father role in the Feisley’s father-son partnership with his son Will, and his wife Theresa.

”To be able to work with them and carry on a tradition and bring joy to people’s homes at Christmas time is everything. I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of this whole legacy and to have our sons enjoy doing this with us is priceless.” Theresa Feisley Part Owner, Feisley Tree Farms

Even with around 10,000 people on their tree farm each year, Theresa says it still feels like seeing old friends when shoppers return.

They may not know everyone by name, but they sure do know what they like.

“It takes a village, takes a team, takes a family, and so, we like doing it all together and I have a motto in my kitchen that says, “Scatter Joy.” So, that’s what we are trying to do here at Feisley Tree Farms.” Theresa Feisley – Part Owner, Feisley Tree Farms

The Fesiely’s roots grow thick and continue to sprout onward and upward for families’ holiday traditions every single year.