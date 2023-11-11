(WTRF) — It’s finally Friday, and that means it’s time for 7News at 10: Friday Night Photos.

This week’s photos are:

Cows and the Sun, submitted by Estelle Woodburn.

Top of the Hill at Oglebay, submitted by Val L’heureux.

Deer in Hiding, submitted by Tammy Baker.

Myrtle Beach Sunset, submitted by Tammy Baker.

Green & Clean in FL, submitted by Kelly J Fitzsimmons.

Banyan Trees in St. Petersburg, submitted by Kelly J Fitzsimmons.

Flag on Westgate Drive, submitted by Rick Campbell.

If you want to see your name and photo on Friday Night Photos, email them to us at weather@wtrf.com