WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Saturday was a grueling day for runners in the Ogden Wellness Weekend. 7News was there to see each contestant cross the finish line.

There was one contestant, however, that we must have looked over, so he decided to come to us for an interview!

The snake, which thanks to Google, resembles a Black Rat Snake, was completely harmless, but 7News decided it was time to call in reinforcements.

We would like to give a very special thank you to the Wheeling Police Department which showed up in record time to rescue us from this slithery situation.

After a short negotiation, the Rat Snake decided it was time to go somewhere safer for him and not on busy 16th street in Wheeling.

Since he was such a gentleman, we offered him a spot on the upcoming episode of Pet of the Week, but he graciously declined. Stating, “I’m not ready to settle down yet, I’m for the streets.”