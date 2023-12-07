MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – If you’re looking to get into the Christmas spirit this evening, look no further than John Marshall High School.

Tonight at 6 p.m., the music department will host their 6th Annual Monarch Tidings Christmas concert and invite the community to join in on the holiday fun!

The event features selections from a combination of ensembles including Concert and Steel Bands, Concert and Monarch Choirs, Orchestra as well as String and Symphony Orchestra.

The show is hosted by Ella Kennen and Morgan Carlin.

Well known festive favorites will be featured at the show including “Dashing through the Snow” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

7News got an exclusive preview of the concert this afternoon as the music department performed the show for the 8th grade music students from Sherrard and Moundsville Middle and JHMS students.

Director of Bands, Tracey Filben, says this is a unique opportunity the teachers, students and community look forward to taking part in every Christmas season.

“I think this is a unique event because this is entirely student produced. We are very fortunate to have our amazing broadcasting department working with us in collaboration for this event. So, it’s really exciting for the students to all get together and get to put something that we are all so proud of.” Tracey Filben | Director of Bands, John Marshall High School

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. at the JHMS Performing Arts Center in Glen Dale.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students K-12.

The show is being produced by JMHS broadcasting students and will air on WTRF CBS on Christmas Eve and on WTRF ABC Ohio Valley on Christmas morning.