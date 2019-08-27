7News kicks off Ohio Valley High School Football

Breaking News
TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio Valley high school football is officially back and 7News is kicking off the 2019 season with our annual kickoff show.

Tune in 7-8 p.m. on WTRF-ABC when our 7News Sports team goes LIVE at Quaker Steak & Lube.

Following the kickoff show, be sure to make your way over to our website for additional context during our digital show 8-8:30 p.m.

Several football teams around the Ohio Valley are expected to attend Tuesday’s kickoff show.

The Cameron Dragons kicked off the season Monday with their match-up against West Greene.

However, there are a full slate of games Thursday through Saturday during the first week of high school football and 7News will have you covered all weekend long!

But it all starts Tuesday at 7 p.m during the 7News High School Football Kickoff Show, LIVE at Quaker Steak & Lube.

And don’t miss our digital show at 8 p.m., only on our website.

