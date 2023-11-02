PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) — It’s an interview you’ll only see on 7News.

United Steelworkers have sworn in their new International President David McCall—and he sees a bright future for the industry.

McCall steps into the position after more than 50 years with the union and bargaining with hundreds of Ohio companies.

He sat down with us to talk about bargaining, his thoughts on the recent auto strike, and labor in the Ohio Valley.

After decades leading negotiations with the USW, he says some business leaders welcome his members’ needs—and others just don’t think ahead.

“Lots of employers think about the short term, but there’s many of them to think about the long term, too. And of course, our members, we’ve got to view where they’re employed at in the long term because, you know, we don’t get golden parachutes. We work in our facilities for decades and raise our families and at the end of the day, want to retire.” David McCall, International President, United Steelworkers

You can see our exclusive one-on-one with McCall and his vision of where labor is headed Friday, November 10th, on 7News at 6.