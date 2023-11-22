BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – 7NEWS is your local election headquarters, and the race for West Virginia Attorney General saw a major shakeup on Wednesday.

State Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld has dropped out, and says he will run for re-election to the Senate.

7NEWS spoke with Weld shortly after his announcement, and he tells us he and his family feel at home in the Northern Panhandle.

He says he’s learned a lot over the past few months traveling around the state and speaking to voters, but he’s also learned he’s unwilling to compromise.

“You know, when you run in a Senate race, as I’ve learned, you know it’s all about connecting to voters and your constituents, and I’ve discovered over the past several months that oftentimes running in a state-wide campaign is all about trying to connect with donors, or looking for a campaign contribution. And that’s just not who I am and and it’s not why I got involved in public office to begin with.” Ryan Weld, W.V. Senate Majority Whip, R-Brooke

Weld was vague on exactly what those compromises he was being asked to make were, but did say that he’d rather focus on issues he cares about like veterans, mental health and substance abuse, as opposed to what donors wanted.

The candidates remaining in the Republican primary for the A.G. race are John B. McCusky and Mike Stewart.