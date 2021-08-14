7NEWS’ very own inducted into the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Hall of Fame

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Not everyone can say they work with a true legend, but we here at Channel 7 are now able to make that claim.

Tonight our own Scott Nolte was inducted into the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Hall of Fame.

He was honored for nearly three decades of local sports coverage here at WTRF.

Scott joined the 7News team back in 1993 and has served as sports director since 1996.

In that time he has covered every type of sporting event from little league baseball to the NFL.

He says, however, covering local high school sports here in the Ohio Valley is his favorite

He was recognized earlier Saturday night at a ceremony at WesBanco Arena.

This is a very exciting moment for me and as I mentioned up there, it’s a great honor but it’s a very humbling moment as well. When you recognize all of the people being inducted tonight and all of the others that have been inducted before me, to be a part of this is just unbelievable. But it’s something I’m very appreciative of. Scott Nolte. 2021 OVAC Hall of Fame Inductee

In his speech, Scott paid tribute to several of his teachers, colleagues, and especially his family.