WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One special group has made sure to emphasize what it means to be a part of the Friendly City.

With the month of June being Pride Month, Orrick teamed up with Wesbanco, the City of Wheeling, The Friendlier City Project, Crittenton Services, Wheeling Arts and Cultural Commission and NAMI Greater Wheeling to host their 7th annual Pride in Wheeling event.

This year’s event took place on the Wheeling Heritage Park Trail.

People came out to help paint 2 murals in the park, picked up trash and made repairs to the parks railings and other necessary areas.

They shared what their goal is each year when hosting the event.

”We are here to show that Wheeling is important, and all of the communities are important and we care for them. Obviously, we are here in celebration of pride but it’s not just pride it’s about all people, all people belong in Wheeling. We want the community of Wheeling to know that we are here for everyone.” Amy Riordan – Senior IT Training Specialist for Orrick

Since the event started, the Mayor of Wheeling has proclaimed the date of the event as “Pride in Wheeling Day” across the entire city.